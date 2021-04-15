Telangana cancels class 10th exams; second year intermediate exams postponed

Following the CBSE decision on Wednesday to cancel class 10th exams and postpone class 12th exams, the Telangana government has also cancelled the class 10th board examinations that was scheduled to be held from May 17..

The second year intermediate (+2) exams are postponed, while all the first year intermediate (+1) students would be promoted.

“Considering the present pandemic situation prevailing in the state, and also keeping in view the CBSE notification, government hereby cancels all 10th class exams,” stated an order issued by Chitra Ramachandran, special chief secretary, education department on Thursday.

The results of class 10th students will be prepared on the basis of objective criteria to be developed by the SSC board later. “Any candidate not satisfied with marks allotted will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive,” the official said.

In another memo, the official said that “all intermediate second year exams proposed from May 1 to 19 are postponed.”

Based on a review in June first week, further dates would be announced with at least 15 days notice for the exams.

All intermediate second year students having backlogs would be given minimum passing marks for the backlogs only.

“All intermediate first year students will be promoted without exams and exams will be held whenever it becomes possible at a future date,” Ramachandran said.

The 25 per cent weightage of intermediate marks will not be considered for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) this year.

Meanwhile, Telangana has recorded 3,307 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, testing 1.06 lakh samples. While the active cases in the state are 27,861, individuals kept in home or institutional isolation are 18,685.