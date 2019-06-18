Telangana to build new Secretariat, Assembly

The Telangana state Cabinet that met on Tuesday has decided to build a new secretariat and Assembly at a total cost of Rs 500 crore.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told media on Tuesday night that the foundation for the secretariat will be laid on June 27, at the same site where the old secretariat complex is now standing. The Assembly and the council buildings will be built in Irrum Manzil where the department of Irrigation is located.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy recently agreed to hand over all the buildings that were in Andhra Pradesh government's control to Telangana. The process has already begun and the shifting of furniture and files to Amaravati is almost over.

As the Union defence ministry delayed its decision on ceding the parade grounds in Secunderabad, the Telangana government decided to demolish the old secretariat and build a new one with Vastu compliance.

KCR made it clear that the good relations with Andhra, Maharashtra and Karnataka will continue. He said that on June 27 and 28, irrigation officials from AP will be coming over to discuss sharing of river water. He thanked Maharashtra for cooperating over Kaleshwaram project, and said the cost would be borne by the Telangana government alone.