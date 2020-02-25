Tension prevails in North East Delhi; Amit Shah reviews situation in Delhi post-violence

Tension prevailed in North East Delhi for another day on Tuesday as fresh incidents of stone-pelting was report amid the toll in the violence over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act rising to five.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in the capital during a meeting he called late Monday night that ended on early Tuesday morning. Officials said Shah directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Those who attended the meeting held late Monday night included Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik among others.

Fresh incidents of stone-pelting were reported from Maujpur and Brahmpuri on Tuesday morning. Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) held a flag march in the troubled spots after two groups pelted stones at each other while two empty bullet shells were also recovered from the locality by security personnel.

The toll in the violence has risen to five, including a head constable while at least 105 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma, who suffered serious injuries during the clashes on Monday, underwent surgery on Monday night. Doctors said that he is safe and out of danger.

Police also arrested one Shahrukh, who was seen opening fire at police during violence on Monday.

Fearing violence, five stations on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line remained closed for the second consecutive day. "Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at the Welcome Metro Station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was "very worried" about the prevailing situation in certain parts of the capital. "All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence," Kejriwal tweeted as he called a meeting of MLAs of all parties of affected areas along with senior officials.