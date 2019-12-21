T'gana HC orders re-postmortem of Hyd rape accused

The Telangana High Court on Saturday directed re-postmortem of the bodies of four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, who were killed in an alleged encounter on December 6.

The bodies of the four accused are preserved in the state-run Gandhi Hospital here as per earlier orders of the High Court, after some PILs were filed alleging extra-judicial killing of the men and claiming it was a fake encounter among others.

The High Court directed the state government to request AIIMS Delhi to constitute a medical team with three expert forensic specialists to conduct a second postmortem of the bodies of the four men.

The four accused were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman veterinarian by smothering her and later burning her body.

On December 6, they were gunned down by police at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert, under which the charred remains of the 25-year old veterinarian were found on November 28, to recover her phone, wristwatch and others pertaining to the case.