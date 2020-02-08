T'gana: Test results of eight awaited for coronavirus

Test results of eight people for novel Coronavirus were awaited in Telangana, officials said on Saturday, even as no positive case of the virus has been reported in the state so far.
Samples of 62 people tested negative, they said. The tests for determination of the virus are now being conducted at the state-run Gandhi hospital here.
The samples were earlierused to be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune. State Health Minister E Rajender said there is a worldwide alert over the virus. He expressed hope that coronavirus would not have its impact in Telangana.
