Thackeray’s resignation not a matter of joy, says rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday, in an NDTV exclusive interview, said that Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation from the chief minister's seat was not a matter of joy for them. He said that the tussle between the groups was because of Thackeray’s alliance with the NCP and Congress.

Kesarkar went on to say that Sanjay Raut's increasing prominence within the Shiv Sena was also a cause for discomfort for Shinde.

"Uddhav Thackeray did not take note of the issues pointed out by us," the MLA said. "We are all sad that while fighting the NCP and the Congress, we had to go against our leader too."

Kesarkar said Raut and the NCP were behind the friction as their job "is to make statements every day against the Central Government and create bad blood between the Centre and the state."

"There are many MPs who are angry because of the Congress and the NCP," he said. "The state president of the NCP used to go to our area and announce the names of his people. It was because of us that these people came to power... every evening, Raut was abusing (the Centre). People got upset. We prayed that no party should have such a spokesperson."

Shinde's rebellion and the expanding camp of around 50 MLAs backing him ended Thackeray’s tenure as Maharashtra's chief minister and brought down the MVA alliance. Shinde's camp called the alliance "unnatural".

After eight days of political upheaval, Thackeray’s supporters, which shrunk to about 15 MLAs, failed to stop a floor test.

Sources told NDTV that Thackeray's resignation leaves the floor test void and the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is likely to stake his claim and form the next Maharashtra government with Shinde as his deputy.

Thackeray resigned his positions as the CM of Maharashtra and member of the state Legislative Council on June 29.