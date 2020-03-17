Thai national, who tested negative for coronavirus, dies

A 49-year-old Thailand national, who was quarantined and tested negative for coronavirus, died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Tuesday due to complications caused by diabetic nephropathy.

The Thai national was admitted to the CMCH on Saturday and was quarantined immediately after which his blood samples were taken and sent for testing. Even as the results came negative, the foreign national developed complications and passed away on Tuesday, doctors said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases here

They said the patient died of complications caused by diabetic nephropathy and not due to coronavirus. Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar also toed the doctors’ line by maintaining that his death was due to other complications and not COVID-19. He insisted the man had tested negative for the virus.

The man had come to Tamil Nadu to visit temples and was sent to CMCH after his screening at the airport showed he had a high fever.