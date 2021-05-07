Third Covid-19 wave can be prevented if necessary steps are taken, says Centre

India may be able to prevent a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic if necessary steps are taken, the government's top scientific adviser, Dr K VijayRaghavan, said on Friday.
His remark comes just two days after he said that the country needs to prepare for a further spike in Covid-19 cases.
Also Read | Third wave of Covid-19 inevitable, says Centre
"If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all. It depends much on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts, and in the cities everywhere," he said.
On Wednesday he had said that a third wave is inevitable. He added, "Given the high levels at which this virus is circulating. But it is not clear at what time scale this Phase 3 will occur."
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Despite chip shortage, chip innovation is booming
How to deal with Covid-19 mental health crisis
RIP G Anand: A gifted singer
Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients
World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay
Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?
'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch