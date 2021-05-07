3rd wave can be prevented if strong steps taken: Centre

Third Covid-19 wave can be prevented if necessary steps are taken, says Centre

On Wednesday he had said that a third wave is inevitable

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 07 2021, 19:10 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 19:18 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India may be able to prevent a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic if necessary steps are taken, the government's top scientific adviser, Dr K VijayRaghavan, said on Friday. 

His remark comes just two days after he said that the country needs to prepare for a further spike in Covid-19 cases.

"If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all. It depends much on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts, and in the cities everywhere," he said.

On Wednesday he had said that a third wave is inevitable. He added, "Given the high levels at which this virus is circulating. But it is not clear at what time scale this Phase 3 will occur."

More to follow...

