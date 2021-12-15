Third Goa opposition MLA resigns, tipped to join BJP soon

Yet another Goa MLA, this time independent legislator Rohan Khaunte, tendered his resignation to Speaker of the assembly Rajesh Patnekar, amid rumours that the former is likely to join BJP soon.

"I have resigned today. We will decide the next step soon after consulting my workers," Khaunte said soon after tendering his resignation.

Asked whether he would join the ruling BJP, Khaunte said: "Political situation is changing with the entry of new political parties, which are setting up shops selling their toys in Goa".

BJP sources have already said that the party's unit from the Porvorim assembly segment has already been sounded out about the impending entry of Khaunte, a former Revenue Minister in a BJP-led coalition government headed by then Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, into the party.

Khaunte is the third MLA to resign over the last one month, apart from former Chief Minister Ravi Naik, who resigned as Congress MLA and later joined BJP and Goa Forward MLA Jayesh Salgaokar, who quit the Goa Forward party to also to join BJP.

