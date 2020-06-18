Three persons end life in separate incidents in Pune

Three people allegedly ended their lives in separate incidents in Wakad area near here on Thursday, the police said.

A 32-year-old man who worked in an IT firm was found to have hanged himself in his flat in Hinjawadi area.

The deceased, who hailed from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, left a suicide note in which he stated that no one should be blamed for his act, the police said.

In a second incident, a 31-year-old woman allegedly jumped off the eighth floor of a residential building in Kalewadi. Her four-year son was inside the flat when the incident took place.

In the same locality, a 40-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house.

In all three cases, the reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained.

Amid these tragic incidents, Wakad police succeeded in dissuading a 38-year-old man from taking his life.

The man called the police control room and said his wife was at her parents' house for the last three months with children and was refusing to return, and he was going to commit suicide, said an official.

"A police team immediately rushed to the spot and counseled the man," the official added.