TMC, Congress take on BJP in West Bengal, Bihar bypolls

In a boost to the Opposition, its candidates are on Saturday leading in bypolls to four Assembly seats and one Parliamentary seat in four states.

RJD and Congress are likely to be the gainers as it would be capturing one of each seat from its rivals.

Trinamool Congress' candidates are leading in one each Parliamentary and Assembly seats in West Bengal while RJD is ahead in a bypoll in Bihar. Congress candidates are ahead in one each bypoll in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Trinamool's Shatrughnan Sinha is leading by over 65,000 votes over BJP's Agnimitra Paul in the Asansol Parliamentary constituency while Babul Supriyo is ahead of CPI(M)’s Saira Shah Halim by around 10,000 votes in Ballygunge Assembly seat.

It is not BJP but the CPI(M) that has emerged as the main contender to the Trinamool in Ballygunge. The bypoll to Asansol was necessitated after Supriyo, who was then in the BJP, resigned as the MP and switched over to the Trinamool while the death of state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, led to the Ballygunge bypoll.

In Bihar's Bochahan assembly constituency, the RJD is ahead of its BJP rival by over 21,000 votes. A victory in this seat would lead to an extra seat for the Lalu Prasad-led party as the seat was held by erstwhile BJP ally Vikassheel Insaan Party.

RJD's Amar Kumar Paswan is ahead of his nearest rival BJP's Baby Kumari. Vikassheel Insaan Party's Geeta Kumari is in the third position. The by-election was necessitated by the death of Vikassheel Insaan Party's Musafir Paswan.

Congress' Yashoda Verma is leading in the bypoll to the Khairagarh Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh. The by-election was necessitated after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh died in November last year.

A victory in this Naxal-infest seat in Rajnandgaon district is significant for both Congress and the BJP as it could give a signal about how the next year's election would be. Though it is a sitting seat of JCC(J), it has been relegated to the third.

In Maharashtra's Kolhapur North Assembly, Congress is ahead in its sitting seat which fell vacant following the death of Chandrakant Jadhav due to Covid-19.

Congress has fielded Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, while BJP has fielded Satyajit Kadam.

