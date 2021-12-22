TMC's Derek O'Brien joins 'dharna' of 12 suspended MPs

TMC's Derek O'Brien joins 'dharna' of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex

O'Brien was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during a discussion on the electoral reforms bill

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2021, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 11:41 ist
TMC MP Derek O'Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Credit: RSTV/PTI Photo

TMC floor leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Wednesday joined the dharna of 12 suspended MPs at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

On November 29, the first day of the Winter Session, the 12 opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

Also read: Winter Session ends, Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

O'Brien was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during a discussion on the electoral reforms bill.

The 12 suspended MPs from various opposition parties have been sitting on dharna in front of the Gandhi statue.

These MPs are also carrying out a 'Jan Sansad', mock parliament, at the same location to mark their protest against their suspension.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Derek O'Brien
TMC
India News
Indian Politics
Parliament
Winter Session

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

The anti-cancer vaccine most kids miss out on

The anti-cancer vaccine most kids miss out on

DH Toon | Rupee becomes Asia's worst performer

DH Toon | Rupee becomes Asia's worst performer

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

First-ever SMS sells for $121,000 in Paris auction

First-ever SMS sells for $121,000 in Paris auction

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

 