TN CM hails Jaitley as a cultured gentleman

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday expressed grief over the death of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley and paid rich tributes to him.

Expressing shock, Governor Purohit said Jaitley was an asset to the people, an outstanding Parliamentarian and his contribution to the nation and needy will be remembered forever.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66

Crediting him for his wise handling of the finance and defence portfolios, Purohit said the former minister was a "legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills, he will be missed by the country."

Chief Minister Palaniswami said he was grieved to learn of his death, which was a huge loss for the country. "Arun Jaitley's passing away is a huge loss not only for his family but also for his party and the entire Indian nation," he said expressing shock and grief in his condolence.

Praying for the departed soul to rest in peace, the Chief Minister said Jaitley won accolades since his student days and he had been a students' leader in Delhi University.

A senior Supreme Court lawyer, he ushered in the Goods and Services Tax when he was the Finance Minister and was noted for his deep knowledge and articulate speeches during Parliamentary debates A key leader of the BJP, he had held various portfolios including that of Finance and had also been the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, he recalled.

A cultured gentleman, Jaitley had a cordial relationship also with people who belonged to other political parties that had divergent ideologies, he said. DMK president M K Stalin recalled Jaitley spending 19 months in prison during the infamous emergency after taking part in 'Lok Nayak,' Jayaprakash Narayan-led agitations not only a democrat but also a Parliamentarian par excellence.

Jaitley won accolades helming several portfolios including Finance, and he was friendly with leaders of all political parties. "He had great respect and regard for Thalaivar (leader) Kalaignar (late M Karunanidhi), a multifaceted personality and cultured man, his passing away at the age of 66 is an irreparable loss for the BJP," Stalin said in his condolence.

Tracing Jaitley's rise since his student days, PMK founder leader S Ramadoss hailed him for his performance when he headed various ministries at the Centre and lauded him as among the top legal brains of India.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Jaitley was his good friend who left an indelible mark in Parliamentary debates and was easily accessible even when he was a Cabinet Minister.

DMDK chief Vijayakanth, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam top leader TTV Dhinakaran were among others who lauded Jaitley and condoled his death. BJP leader and Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the passing away of Jaitley was an "irreplaceable loss to the country and party." The Minister, who was here to take part in a CII held meet said Jaitley was not only a great leader but also an excellent orator who will be missed for his dynamic and charming persona.

"His journey in politics is nothing less than legendary", he said in a tweet. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP held a meet at the party headquarters "Kamalalayam," to condole his death.