To poll-bound UP, Modi gifts a revamped Kashi Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor that connects the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to the ghats of the Ganga.

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat comes ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

It was Modi's vision for a long time to facilitate pilgrims and devotees of Lord Shiva as they had to encounter congested streets and surroundings with poor upkeep while they went about the age-old custom of taking dip in the holy river, collecting its water and offering it at the temple.

The temple now has a 20-foot-wide corridor connecting its Mandir Chowk to the holy Ganga's Lalita Ghat, offering direct visibility of the temple from the ghat. The temple, till now, was ensconced in the tiny lanes of Varanasi and access to the same was invariably a problem -- especially on special occasions when the crowds swelled. The temple now has an area of its own with a giant courtyard.

While the renovation of the Kashi Vishwanath temple remains top on the list of the projects completed in the Prime Minister's constituency, the Rudraksh Convention Centre that is designed like a Shivalinga with a seating of 1,200 people, with 108 Rudrakshas on its facade, is another major highlight. The centre has divisible meeting rooms, an art gallery, and pre-function areas.

