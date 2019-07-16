Toll my brainchild, pay toll to get good roads: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said people have to pay a toll if they want good roads, making it clear that the toll system would stay as the government does not have enough funds.

Replying to a discussion on demands for grants for the Road Transport and Highways ministry in the Lok Sabha, he said the government built 40,000 kilometres of highway in the last five years.

Amid concerns expressed by some members over a collection of toll in different parts of the country, Gadkari said money collected through toll from those areas which have the capacity to pay is utilised for building roads in rural and hilly areas.

"Toll zindagi bar band nahi ho sakta kam zyaada ho saktha hai. Toll ka jaanamdata mein ho... (Toll system can never end though rates may vary from time to time. Toll is my brainchild," Gadkari said. "If you want good services, you have to pay for it. The government does not have money," he stressed.