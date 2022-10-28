Trade unions to build momentum against Modi government over its 'anti-labour' policies

Workers aligned with the Opposition are planning to build momentum against the Narendra Modi government for its “anti-labour” policies in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The joint platform of ten central trade unions is planning a National Conference of Workers in the national capital on January 30 next year to chalk out agitation plans for a year. The agitations will be there till the country gets ready for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

A senior trade union leader told DH the conference would decide on the agitation mode, which will be sustained action against the government that has made “life miserable for the working class”.

Asked whether the action plan included calling a general strike, the leader said all will be decided at the national conference and nothing could be ruled out.

Under the Modi government, the leader said, there is rampant price rise and unemployment. The leader said the government was attempting to skirt people’s issues by polarising the polity and this government does not have any moral authority to continue.

The trade unions, including AITUC, CITU and INTUC among others, will also join the Farmers Marches to Raj Bhavan on November 26 called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to mark two years of the farmers’ protest that led to the scrapping of contentious farm laws.

On December 2, the trade unions will also conduct protests across the country against the anti-labour policies.

The workers and trade unions have been up in arms against the new Labour Codes, which are yet to be implemented. Though the Ministry of Labour and Employment is expressing confidence that more states have come up with draft rules, it has not gone ahead to ensure that the Codes are notified.