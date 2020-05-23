Train to Gorakhpur takes different route

Train to Gorakhpur takes different route

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 23 2020, 16:50 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 16:50 ist
Representative image

In what comes as a shocker, a Shramik Special train from Mumbai that was bound for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, reached Odisha.

However,  the Western Railway (WR),  from where the train originated,  and Central Railway (CR),  on which it covered a long journey, said that the diversion was for operational reasons.
On Thursday evening,  the train left the Vasai station in Palghar district,  the western suburbs of Mumbai. 

Under normal circumstances, the train should have reached Gorakhpur by Friday midnight. On Saturday morning,  the passengers found them in Rourkela in Odisha. "We are facing a horrible time. There is no water. There are no officials whom we can speak to. We are running out of food," said Vishal Singh, a budding dancer,  who was on board the running train.
"Women and children too are in the train and it is difficult," Singh told DH over phone.

However, a WR spokesperson said that the Vasai Road - Gorakhpur Shramik Special train was to run on Kalyan - Jalgoan- Bhusaval - Khandwa - Itarsi - Jabalpur - Manikpur route but this train will go to Gorakhpur by diverted route ie via Bilaspur (SECR), Jharsuguda   Rourkela, Adra, Asansol (ER) due to heavy traffic congestion on existing routes.

He said that due to heavy congestion on Itarsi - Jabalpur - Pt. Deen Dayal Nagar route in view of running of large numbers of Shramik Special trains, it is decided by the Railway Board to run the trains originating from Vasai Road, Udhna, Surat, Valsad, Ankleshwar of WR, Konkan Railway and some stations of CR  temporarily on diverted route via Bilaspur - Jharsugda - Raurkela.

Meanwhile, a CR spokesperson said that the train cannot be run mistakenly via different route. It is a planned diversion due to operational or any other reasons, the spokesperson added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mumbai
Gorakhpur
train
Shramik special train
Odisha
Uttar Pradesh
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

 