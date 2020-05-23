Train to Gorakhpur takes different route

In what comes as a shocker, a Shramik Special train from Mumbai that was bound for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, reached Odisha.

However, the Western Railway (WR), from where the train originated, and Central Railway (CR), on which it covered a long journey, said that the diversion was for operational reasons.

On Thursday evening, the train left the Vasai station in Palghar district, the western suburbs of Mumbai.

Under normal circumstances, the train should have reached Gorakhpur by Friday midnight. On Saturday morning, the passengers found them in Rourkela in Odisha. "We are facing a horrible time. There is no water. There are no officials whom we can speak to. We are running out of food," said Vishal Singh, a budding dancer, who was on board the running train.

"Women and children too are in the train and it is difficult," Singh told DH over phone.

However, a WR spokesperson said that the Vasai Road - Gorakhpur Shramik Special train was to run on Kalyan - Jalgoan- Bhusaval - Khandwa - Itarsi - Jabalpur - Manikpur route but this train will go to Gorakhpur by diverted route ie via Bilaspur (SECR), Jharsuguda Rourkela, Adra, Asansol (ER) due to heavy traffic congestion on existing routes.

He said that due to heavy congestion on Itarsi - Jabalpur - Pt. Deen Dayal Nagar route in view of running of large numbers of Shramik Special trains, it is decided by the Railway Board to run the trains originating from Vasai Road, Udhna, Surat, Valsad, Ankleshwar of WR, Konkan Railway and some stations of CR temporarily on diverted route via Bilaspur - Jharsugda - Raurkela.

Meanwhile, a CR spokesperson said that the train cannot be run mistakenly via different route. It is a planned diversion due to operational or any other reasons, the spokesperson added.