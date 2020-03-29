Transport of all goods allowed during lockdown: MHA

Transportation of all essential, non-essential goods allowed during coronavirus lockdown: MHA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 29 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 20:12 ist
Trucks stand parked at APMC Truck Terminal, during the nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI/Representative image

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday asked all states and Union territories to allow transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential, during the lockdown period.

The home secretary made it clear that the newspaper delivery supply chain was also allowed under exemptions given for print media.

In a letter to chief secretaries of the states and the Union territories, Bhalla said the entire supply chain of milk collection and distribution, including its packing materials, has also been allowed during the lockdown period.

Groceries, including hygiene products such as hand wash, soaps, disinfectants, oral care items, battery cells and chargers, are also allowed, he said.

The home secretary also included the services of the Indian Red Cross Society under the Establishment of National Disaster Management Authority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 for 21 days in order to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

