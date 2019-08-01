Triple Talaq: Resentment over IUML MP's absence in RS

Resentment is brewing in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala as its Rajya Sabha MP P V Abdul Wahab was absent in the House when the Triple Talaq Bill came up for discussion.

A section in the party has come out in the open stating that if the MPs could not discharge their duties effectively and convey the party's position in the Parliament, they may better keep off.

IUML president Panakkad Hyderali Sihab Tangal's son Moyin Ali, who is the national vice president of the Youth League, said that IUML's objective was to oppose moves against the community and the party representatives were expected to do it.

"If they could not do that, someone else should represent the party in the House," he said.

While the absence of Abdul Wahab during the discussion was the latest provocation, earlier too there were rows over the absence of party MPs in the previous Lok Sabha when the Triple Talak bill had came up as well when the party's three MPs kept off from voting against the NIA Amedment bill, recently.