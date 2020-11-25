TRP scam: ARG Outlier Media COO moves HC against Mumbai cops questioning in Bengaluru

Priya Mukherjee, COO of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic TV, has moved the high court seeking transit bail, saying Mumbai police may arrest her in Bengaluru.

Mukherjee had come to Bengaluru to meet her ailing father. She moved a petition seeking transit bail, apprehending the Mumbai police will arrest her. Justice H P Sandesh heard the matter on Tuesday and posted for orders.

The senior counsel appearing for Mukherjee stated she had already appeared before the police on November 17 and 18 in response to the notices she received. Her contention was that in spite of informing she would be travelling to Bengaluru to meet her parents, Mumbai police followed her and served two more notices on her in Bengaluru.

In the second notice, she was asked to appear for questioning at the Bannerghatta police station. The petitioner claimed the police are attempting to obtain a statement from her indicting Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV. She said police would arrest her if she appears before them at the Bannerghatta police station.

Mumbai police argued said Mukherjee had moved an identical petition before the Bombay High Court and hence the present petition was an abuse of the law.