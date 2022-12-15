TRS became BRS and KCR will soon take VRS: Nadda

TRS has become BRS and K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon take the VRS (voluntary retirement scheme), said BJP national president JP Nadda while appealing to all sections of people to support the saffron party in the Telangana elections next year.

Nadda's jab comes a day after Telangana CM and the now Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) supremo KCR inaugurated the party's central office in New Delhi, with leaders like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy present.

“Only the BJP is capable of dethroning KCR. Whoever is against corruption, family-run rule, we welcome them all to join hands with us,” the BJP chief said.

Also read | KCR colluding with Centre; 'plastic surgery' of renaming TRS won't change its DNA: Congress

Nadda was in Karimnagar on Thursday, attending the BJP rally organised in the north Telangana city to mark the conclusion of state unit chief Bandi Sanjay's fifth phase Praja Sangrama Padayatra in the state.

The BJP leader accused KCR of turning a rich, revenue-surplus state like Telangana into “a poor and debt-ridden one,” while accusing his family amassed massive wealth by corrupt means.

“KCR might be angry that the central agencies are grilling his daughter Kavitha, but people should know the reason,” Nadda said days after the CBI recorded the statement of K Kavitha, a Telangana legislator, in connection with the Delhi excise scam. Her name was mentioned in a related ED report.

In his speech, Bandi said that KCR has erased the Telangana identity from his party name now like he disregarded the true agitators in the statehood movement after coming to power.

“People voted TRS to power two times for the Telangana identity which is now removed. This is akin to betraying one's own mother,” Bandi said, adding that the change would mark the beginning of good days for the state and its public.

Nadda accused KCR of deceiving the poor, houseless, landless people with “false promises” of land, 2BHK houses and unemployed youth with the assurance of a Rs 3016 monthly allowance.