'Truth is my God': Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma after jail sentence in 'Modi surname' remark case

The Surat District Court convicted Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case for his alleged 'Modi surname' remark

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 23 2023, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 12:37 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: IANS Photo

In his first reaction after the two-year jail sentence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma: "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it."

A Surat District Court sentenced him to two years in jail for his alleged 'Modi surname' remark. 

While the Surat court has found Rahul guilty, the Congress leader has been granted bail and the sentence has been suspended for a month to allow him to appeal to a higher court. 

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remarks on a complaint lodged by Surat BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. Modi had claimed that Gandhi's remarks "defamed" the entire Modi community.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the alleged remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while referring to Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi. "How come they all have common surnames? How come all the thieves have Modi as surnames?"  

