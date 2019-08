Twitter released a special Ashoka Chakra emoji on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, according to ANI.

The emoji will appear at the end of the #IndiaIndependenceDay hashtag in various languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Oriya and others. This is how it appears on a tweet:



Credits: ANI/Twitter



The emoji can be used only temporarily, till August 18. In previous years, Twitter has released special emojis of the Red Fort and the Indian flag.