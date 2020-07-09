Two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounters

Two aides of Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey killed in encounters

Prabhat Mishra, an aide of Vikas Dubey, one of the three men who was arrested yesterday in Kanpur cops' encounter case, was killed after he was shot in the leg by police while he tried to escape custody, news agency ANI citing UP ADG law and order Prashant Kumar said.

Gangster Vikas Dubey's aide Bauwa Dubey, carrying reward of Rs 50,000, was also killed in encounter in Etawah, PTI reported quoting Etawah SP Akash Tomar.

 

 

