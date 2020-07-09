Two aides of Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey killed in encounters

Prabhat Mishra, an aide of Vikas Dubey, one of the three men who was arrested yesterday in Kanpur cops' encounter case, was killed after he was shot in the leg by police while he tried to escape custody, news agency ANI citing UP ADG law and order Prashant Kumar said.

Gangster Vikas Dubey's aide Bauwa Dubey, carrying reward of Rs 50,000, was also killed in encounter in Etawah, PTI reported quoting Etawah SP Akash Tomar.

#UPDATE Prabhat Mishra, one of the 3 men who was arrested y'day, is dead after he was shot at by police while he tried to escape custody: UP ADG law & order Prashant Kumar. pic.twitter.com/TCmxF2d5gP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2020

Gangster Vikas Dubey's aide Bauwa Dubey, carrying reward of Rs 50,000, killed in encounter in Etawah: SP, Etawah Akash Tomar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2020

More to follow...