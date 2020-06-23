Two Covid-19 cases in secluded Panju Island, off Mumbai

Nearly three months ago, the Panju Island off Mumbai, went into self-quarantine mode, virtually cutting itself from the outside world.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

During the lockdown, the island remained out of bounds but as unlocking began, so did the scare of virus spread. So far, two persons have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Two persons have been found positive for Covid-19 and the villagers need to take precautions otherwise there is a big danger ahead," two villagers told DH.

The only way to reach Panju Island is by boat - and the ferry services were shut during lockdown. When the unlocking started - ferry too started but now it is shut again.

Located within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Panju Island is located in the estuarine creek off Vasai in Palghar district.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

When one passes through the Western Railway bridge between Bhayander and Naigaum, they can see the old bridge and below it an island. This is the same Panju Island that is cut off from the mainland and like Mumbai, it has a unique history.

The village is spread over 600 acres has huge patches of salt pans and fishing boats dotting the elliptical coast. Villagers own over 100 boats – mainly used for sand dredging or fishing.