Two firefighters die in gas well blowout blaze in Assam

The charred bodies of two firefighters of Oil India Limited (OIL) were found on Wednesday morning in a pond close to the gas well in Assam's Tinsukia district, which caught fire on Tuesday.

The two bodies have been identified as that of Durlav Gogoi and Bikeswar Gohain. The bodies were found by NDRF-SDRF personnel, who are trying to control the massive fire. The two firefighters, who were immediately pressed into service were missing since the fire broke out.

The gas well at Baghjan under Baghan oilfields, about 500-km east of Guwahati that was emanating gas and condensate since a blowout on May 27 caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out when a team of three experts from Singapore were having a meeting with officials of OIL and ONGCL on how to cap the well that blew out May 27.

OIL on Tuesday evening said the entire operation to cap the well could take at least four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the situation on Wednesday morning. Sonowal briefed PM Modi about the steps taken so far by the OIL, Petroleum Ministry and the state machinery to control the fire. The prime minister assured all assistance to bring the situation to normalcy and help the victims.