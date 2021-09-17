Two metro stations on Delhi-Haryana border closed

Two Delhi Metro stations near Tikri border with Haryana, one of the sites of the ongoing farmers' protests, were on Friday closed owing to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.
The two stations in Haryana -- Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City -- fall on the Green Line of the network.
The DMRC tweeted to alert commuters: "Security Update Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City have been closed".
Farmers from various states have been protesting at Singhu and Tikri on the Delhi-Haryana border and Ghazipur along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, where they have camped since November 25 last year, seeking repeal of the three new agricultural laws.
