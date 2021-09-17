Two metro stations on Delhi-Haryana border closed

Two metro stations on Delhi-Haryana border closed

The two stations in Haryana -- Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City -- fall on the Green Line of the network

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2021, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 13:00 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Two Delhi Metro stations near Tikri border with Haryana, one of the sites of the ongoing farmers' protests, were on Friday closed owing to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

Also read: Reliance Infra wins over Rs 4,600 crore arbitration against Delhi Metro

The two stations in Haryana -- Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City -- fall on the Green Line of the network.

The DMRC tweeted to alert commuters: "Security Update Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City have been closed".

Farmers from various states have been protesting at Singhu and Tikri on the Delhi-Haryana border and Ghazipur along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, where they have camped since November 25 last year, seeking repeal of the three new agricultural laws.

Check out the latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi Metro
Delhi
Uttar Pradesh
India News
DMRC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

What's heating the planet?

What's heating the planet?

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

TIME 100: Top 15 most influential people of 2021

TIME 100: Top 15 most influential people of 2021

 