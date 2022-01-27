Two militants escape from Shopian encounter site

Two militants, including a Pakistani, managed to escape from an encounter site in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

The gun battle which had started in Nowgam village of Shopian on Wednesday evening left two soldiers injured.

Inspector General of police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar while confirming the escape of two militants, who were trapped last evening, said the ultras escaped from the spot due to darkness and evacuation of civilians by security forces.

“During the initial exchange of fire, two soldiers received bullet injuries and they were immediately rushed to a nearby healthcare facility,” he said.

At least 16 militants have been killed in Kashmir this year, while last year 171 ultras were neutralised. According to police figures, 156 ultras, including 73 foreigners, were active in Kashmir on December 31.

This is for the first time that the number of active militants in the Valley has come down to less than 200 since the insurgency erupted in Kashmir in 1990.

