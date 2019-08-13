Two more lynched as mobs continue rampage in UP

A day after a youth was lynched over child-lifting rumours in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, two youths were battered to death while a few more were assaulted by frenzied mobs in different parts of the state.

According to sources, one of the dead youths has been identified as Salim Ahmed, who was beaten to death in Bijnore district by a mob in an incident involving an alleged obscene message against him on a social networking site.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, police said.

In a separate incident, a 25-year old youth, identified as Sonu, was battered to death in Aligarh town. Sonu, who had slipped and accidentally fallen on the roof of his neighbour at night a few days back, was taken to be a thief and hit by people with rods and sticks.

Sonu, who was dumped on the road, was admitted to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

In another incident, a youth was stripped and thrashed by a mob in Etawah district on suspicion of being a child-lifter. The matter came to light when a video showing the youth being thrashed went viral on social networking sites on Monday.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, police said. In a similar incident, three women were brutally assaulted in Mathura town by a mob on a similar suspicion.

The incidents come close on the heels of similar attacks against several persons, including women, by mobs over child-lifting rumours.

Last year, more than 40 people were lynched across the country over child-abduction rumours.