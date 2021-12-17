Two more Omicron cases detected in Kerala

Two more persons in Kerala were found to be infected with the Omicron variant, taking the strain's tally in the state to 7.

A couple who came down from UAE recently were found to be infected. They are both in their mid sixties.

They touched down in India on December 8 from Sharjah and were tested Covid positive in tests done on December 11 and 12.

Subsequent genome sequencing at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology confirmed that they were infected with Omicron variant.

Among the seven who have tested positive for Omicron in Kerala so far three are from countries that were not in the high risk category.

The health department seeks strict adherence to home quarantine by those coming from aboard.

