Two saffron activists arrested in nuns' harassment case

Two persons were arrested almost a fortnight after two nuns and two postulants were harassed and forced to deboard a train at Jhansi railway station in Uttar Pradesh by some alleged saffron activists, who said that they indulged in conversion.

According to the police sources, the two persons were identified as Anchal Ajaria and Purukesh Amaria, associated with a little-known saffron outfit 'Rashtrabhakt Sangathan'. They were arrested from Jhansi railway station on Thursday night.

''We received information that two persons were discussing the incident (harassment and deboarding of the nuns and the two postulants) and making plans to hold demonstration against the police.....both were arrested,'' said a senior police official in Jhansi on Friday.

They were produced before a local court, after which they were taken into judicial custody.

The nuns and their two postulants, who were on their way to Odisha from Rishikesh, were allegedly harassed and forced to deboard Utkal Express at Jhansi railway station on March 19 after some saffron activists, who were also travelling in the same coach complained that they were engaged in religious conversion.

The railway police had detained the nuns and the two postulants but later let them off after quizzing them for several hours after finding that all of them were Christians by birth.

The incident had triggered a huge outcry and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding stern action against the offenders.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, however, recently denied that the nuns were harassed and accused Kerala chief minister of lying.