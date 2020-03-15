Umar Khalid rally: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis claims 'photo link' of 2 Maharashtra ministers

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said photographs of Maharashtra ministers Jitendra Awhad and Yashomati Thakur were on the dais at a rally in Amravati where he claimed former JNU student leader Umar Khalid spoke of triggering riots in Delhi when US President Donald Trump visited.

Trump visited Delhi on February 24-25, during which riots broke out in northeast Delhi.

"Umar Khalid in his rally in Amravati had said riots will take place in Delhi, much before the actual riots took place. Unfortunately, the rally had photos of Jitendra Awhad and Yashomati Thakur, who are ministers in the state cabinet," he said.

"We demand action against the ministers as well as Khalid," Fadnavis said.

The communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 and continued till February 26, claimed at least 53 lives and left over 200 people injured, besides inflicting massive damage to properties and businesses.