UN HRC's concern over Teesta Setalvad arrest irks India

India reacted sharply after the United Nations Human Rights Office expressed concern over the arrest of activist Teesta Setalvad and two former police officers.

The Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India stated that the statement by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) “regarding legal action against Teesta Setalvad and two other persons” were “completely unwarranted and constitute an interference in India's independent judicial system”.

“#India: We are very concerned by the arrest and detention of #WHRD (woman human rights defender) @TeestaSetalvad and two ex police officers and call for their immediate release,” the UN Human Rights Office said. “They must not be persecuted for their activism and solidarity with the victims of the 2002 #GujaratRiots.”

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, stated that the authorities in India acted against violation of law strictly in accordance with established judicial processes. “Labelling such legal actions as persecution for activism is misleading and unacceptable,” he added.

Setalvad was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Gujarat Police from Mumbai on June 25, a day after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by a special investigation team to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 2002 riots in Gujarat.