Uncertainty looms over status of Ram Janmabhoomi time capsule

Contradictory reports of a time capsule being placed 2,000 feet deep into the ground at the site of the temple have been given by members of the temple trust

It was previously reported that the The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust would put a time capsule or a “Kaal Patra”, 2,000 feet into the ground, within the foundation of the temple.

The ‘Kaal Patra’ is to carry details about Lord Ram and Ayodhya. The idea was that the time capsule would prevent the temple from being embroiled in further legal disputes.

On July 26th, Kameshwar Chaupal, trust member, said that the capsule would carry a message that would last “thousands of years.”

“During discussion, it emerged that during excavation of ancient sites, not just in India but also abroad, evidence of our ages-old culture has come out. And, in a country and land which belongs to Ram and where Ram is present in every particle, such a long dispute went on over his birthplace,” he told the Indian Express.

However, within two days, the General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, refuted these claims.

“All reports about placing of a time capsule under the ground at Ram Temple construction site on 5th August are false. Do not believe in any such rumour,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

The 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram Mandir will take place on August 5th. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the temple.

It is expected that the temple will be 161-feet tall.