Patel blames Pak's 'jealousy' for protests in India

Union minister Patel blames Pakistan's 'jealousy' for ongoing protests in India

He said that creating such a situation in the country's mixed culture, which has no conflict, is a matter of concern and a challenge for the country

PTI
PTI, Jabalpur,
  • Jun 11 2022, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 22:22 ist

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday said Pakistan is jealous of the peace prevailing in India and its growing reputation and called for the caution to guard against the use of religious fanatics to create unrest.

Against the backdrop of protests in West Bengal and other states over the remarks of former BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against Prophet Mohammad, the minister said the creation of a conflict in this diverse culture is a challenge for the country and is a matter of concern.

Also Read | If Hindu deities are insulted, then truth will be told: Pragya Thakur on Prophet row

“Everyone knows that some people are jealous of the rising reputation and peace in India. Who are they? It's our neighbour Pakistan. Our country needs to be alert if someone going on this path using some fanatics on religious grounds. The government is on alert and going to act as per the law,” Patel said after attending a programme.

He said that creating such a situation in the country's mixed culture, which has no conflict, is a matter of concern and a challenge for the country.

"I confidently say that somewhere the forces from abroad might have bad intentions and conspire but those who are here (in the country) are becoming their (forces from abroad) weapon, and the country needs to be alert about them," he said.

The Central government and the BJP want the Ganga-Jamuni tradition (religious harmony) to continue in the country, Patel added.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prahlad Singh Patel
Pakistan
Prophet Mohammed remarks
India News

What's Brewing

What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers

What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers

Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index

Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

 