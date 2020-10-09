Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to represent central govt at Ram Vilas Paswan's funeral

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will represent the central government at the funeral of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, sources said on Friday.

At a specially convened meeting of the Union Cabinet on Friday morning, it was decided that Prasad would represent the government of India and the Union Council of Ministers at the funeral of the veteran leader who died here on Thursday evening, they said.

The funeral is likely to take place in Patna on Saturday.

Paswan's mortal remains would be flown to Patna in a special aircraft, they said.