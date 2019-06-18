Union minister’s son booked for attempt to murder

Madhya Pradesh police have booked union minister Prahlad Patel’s son and a nephew on the charge of attempt to murder, following a clash in Narsinghpur district which left five persons, including a policeman, injured around midnight on Monday.

Prabal, son of Prahlad Patel, and his cousin Monu, son of former Madhya Pradesh minister and MLA Jalam Singh Patel, are among 12 persons booked under section 307 of the IPC for attempted murder. One of the injured was shot at and is in hospital in critical condition.

Gotegaon sub-divisional officer (police) PS Balare said Prabal, his cousin Monu and their associates assaulted Himanshu Rathore and Rahul Rajput in the market of Bailhai village on Monday night. Not satisfied with the assault, the Patel brothers and the gang took the two youths to a house and mercilessly beat them up again.

Rathore, who was shot at, was admitted in a hospital. The victims were returning to their village after attending a marriage function.

Rivalry in the region over the control of sand mining is believed to be the reason behind the assault. Members in both the groups have sand mining licences.

Gotegaon police station in-charge, Prabhat Shukla said a homeguard jawan, Ishwar Chand Rai, was injured when he went to save his son Shivam, who was among those beaten up.

“Monu is a history-sheeter. More than 40 cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion are registered against him. We are looking for all the accused and have sent the injured to Jabalpur for treatment,” said Shukla.

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel is in Delhi, where the Lok Sabha is in session.

His brother Jalam Singh Patel called the police action a political conspiracy.

He claimed that his son Monu and nephew Prabal were not present on the spot where the clash occurred. He has demanded a fair investigation by the police.