Union Minister Sadananda Gowda tests Covid-19 positive

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

“After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe,” Gowda tweeted.

Gowda, who had attended a series of public functions in Bengaluru on Thursday, had some cough and experienced fatigue in the afternoon. When he underwent a medical test for Covid-19, it came back positive, sources close to him said.

He left for Bengaluru from Delhi on Wednesday evening.