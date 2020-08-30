Unlock 4.0: Will all metros reopen from September 7?

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday unveiled Unlock 4.0 guidelines as part of the reopening process amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the services to open up under Unlock 4.0 is the metro rail, which will be available from September 7 on a graded basis.

But will all the metro rails in the country be available from September 7?

Namma Metro

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has prepared an in-house SOP with strict measures for the eventual resumption of the services. From compulsory masks to screening of passengers for fever and installation of Aarogya Setu app on phone, several rules were proposed.

However, the Unlock 4 guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs mentions that an SOP "will be issued". "We don't know whether the SOP from Centre will have different rules. We need to look into such details before talking of commencing operations," the official said.

Delhi Metro

"As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner," the DMRC said in a statement.

Further details on the metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on metro is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, the officials said.

Kolkata Metro

The Kolkata Metro Railway had on Aug 27 said that it would restart services on receiving the go-ahead from the Union Home Ministry and the Railway Ministry, well before the release of the Unlock 4.0 guidelines. This too however, was restarting in a limited manner

While these three have issued official statements on the resumption of metro services, there are many more metro rails in the country that are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

With DHNS and agency inputs