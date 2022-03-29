UP govt denies before SC charge on not opposing bail plea by Ashish Mishra

The Uttar Pradesh government has countered before the Supreme Court a charge as "completely false and untrue" that it did not effectively oppose a bail plea filed by Ashish Mishra, the prime accused and son of a Union minister, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case before the Allahabad High Court.

It also claimed the decision to challenge the February 10 order, allowing bail to Ashish, is pending consideration before the relevant authorities as it is yet not barred by the limitation period.

In an affidavit, the state government said it had provided protection to 98 witnesses related to the incident.

"All the witnesses are also regularly contacted by the police for appraisal of their security conditions. They were interviewed telephonically most recently on March 20 and expressed satisfaction with the security provided to them. They were informed that if they required any help in relation to their security, they should immediately contact the Superintendent of Police of their respective districts and would receive prompt assistance," it said.

The state government cited the High Court's order to point out it had maintained that the accused was not entitled to bail.

It claimed one incident of beating of a witness took place due to throwing of Gulal on March 10 and it had got absolutely no relation to the October 3, 2021 incident pertaining to mowing down of six farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

A bench led by Chief Justice N V Ramana is to consider the victim's plea against bail on Wednesday.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the victims, had earlier claimed one of the witnesses was "brutally attacked" and also told "since BJP had won Assembly polls, he (the witness) would be taken care of".

Giving the details of the incident, the state government said on March 10 at around 8.15 pm, the witness came towards the primary school near Danga, on a tractor trolley laden with sugarcane and his police gunner was with him at that time.

As the witness objected to when some people threw gulal at him, this led to an altercation between him and the others, in which one of the miscreants hit him with a belt and others kicked and punched him.

The application for filing additional documents to conflate and connect the two incidents is completely unwarranted, it said, adding, the accused in the attack were arrested on March 11, and they were granted bail on March 14.

Ashish, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, was arrested on October 9 last year in the case. The High Court granted him bail on February 10.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: