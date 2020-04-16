UP govt slaps NSA on people attacking health workers, Police to accompany doctors

UP has taken a serious note of the attack on a team of health workers and doctors, when they tried to take the family members of a man. The latter had died from COVID-19, and the family was to be put under quarantine, in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad town, about 350 kilometres from here.

In that order, the state government has decided to slap the National Security Act (NSA) on the attackers.

Seventeen persons, including women, were arrested in connection with the attack in which around half a dozen health workers and a doctor were injured.

According to the eye witness accounts, the team of health workers and doctors were attacked with stones and bricks by the residents of Nawabpura locality in the town on Wednesday evening.

The attackers damaged several vehicles and chased the health workers, police sources here said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the offenders would also have to pay for the damage to the public properties. He also directed that henceforth a police team would also accompany the health workers when they visited the homes.

Police were trying to identify the attackers with the help of CCTV footage, sources said.