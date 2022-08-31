UP tops in number of convictions in women-related crime, cybercrime as per NCRB report: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has claimed that the state tops the list in the number of convictions in women-related crime, cybercrime and seizure of firearms in 2021 as per the latest National Crime Record Bureau report.

Uttar Pradesh's crime rate in different categories including murder, loot, dacoity, crime against women, rape, and a crime against children was less compared to other states and there was only one riot incident in 2021, an official statement issued on Tuesday night said.

Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, is at 23rd place in terms of the crime rate, which is crime incidence per lakh people. However, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office termed Uttar Pradesh the "safest state".

Also Read | India lodged on average 86 rapes daily, 49 offences against women per hour in 2021: NCRB data

The state got successful due to the zero-tolerance policy of Adityanath against crime and criminals, an official spokesperson said.

Uttar Pradesh is placed at the 23rd spot among 28 states and eight Union territories as far as the crime rate is concerned, the statement said.

As per NCRB-2021 data, the state is at the top among other states in the country in the number of convictions in crimes related to women, cybercrime and seizure of firearms, it said.

"The number of convictions in women-related crime was 7,713 while it was 292 in cyber crimes. A total of 1,12,800 people were convicted in crimes related to IPC. Besides, the number of convictions in the seizure of arms was 40,212 in 2021," the statement said.

Read | Crimes against women up by 15%, shows NCRB data

The state is at second place in the country in arresting people accused in various cases under the Indian Penal Code, it said, adding a total of 4,43,304 arrests were made in 2021.

Uttar Pradesh stands at fourth place in recovery of illegal property and the police have recovered such property worth Rs 129.4 crore, while it stands at 16th place in recovery of fake Indian currency notes, the statement said.

Under the crime against women in India, 4,28,278 cases under the IPC were registered in the country in 2021, whereas in UP the number was 56,083, it said.

"The total number of rapes was 31,677 in the country while in UP this number was 2,845. The crime rate of the state is 2.6 in comparison to the crime rate of 4.8 in the country. The state is 23rd in the country (in crime rate). The crime rate of other states such as Kerala is 4.2, Telangana 4.4, Chhattisgarh 7.4, Delhi 12.9 and Rajasthan 16.4 is more than Uttar Pradesh," it added.

Also Read | Crimes against women up by 15%, shows NCRB data

Reacting on the latest NCRB data, Mritunjay Kumar, media advisor to UP CM Adityanath, tweeted, "UP tops in conviction in crime against women and seizure of arms and after years UP has become riot free." He, however, did not elaborate.

"As compared to 378 riots that took place in the country, UP reported only one as per the NCRB-2021 data. As per the report on India's data, UP has emerged as the safest state," Adityanath's office tweeted.

In a separate tweet it said, "Due to the service and good governance of Yogi Adityanath, UP has become free from mafia rule and is giving a new definition of development. The NCRB report is its proof."