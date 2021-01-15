Cong workers detained during protest against farm laws

UPCC president, Congress workers detained during protest against farm laws in Uttar Pradesh

Party workers raised 'jai jawan jai kisan slogans' when the police tried to disrupt their march, the spokesman said

  • Jan 15 2021, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 14:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress workers, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, were on Friday taken into custody while trying to march towards the Raj Bhawan here as part of the party's 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas' programme against the new farm laws.

 Led by Lallu, party workers had started their march for the Raj Bhawan 'gherao' programme when they were taken into custody in Dalibagh area, a Congress spokesman said.

Party workers raised 'jai jawan jai kisan slogans' when the police tried to disrupt their march, the spokesman said.

The party is observing Raj Bhawan 'gherao' programme all over the country against the new farm laws on Friday, the spokesman added.

