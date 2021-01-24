US-based IT firms to set up computer labs in schools

US-based IT firm – Emerge360 – has said it plans to open 12 computer labs in schools in 2021. It already set up its first such lab at District Council School in Donje, Haveli Tehsil, in the outskirts of Pune.

Each such lab will get 10 laptops and desktops to enable the school authorities to teach to students. The company will take up this project under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.

The schools selected to set up labs will be mainly semi-urban and rural schools, the company said. "We have decided to help schools which cannot afford to have computers. Use of computers will enhance their knowledge and introduce them to the virtual world,” Emerge360, Spokesperson Shriram Dhotre said in a statement.