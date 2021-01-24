US-based IT firms to set up computer labs in schools

US-based IT firms to set up computer labs in schools

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 24 2021, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 21:17 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

US-based IT firm – Emerge360 – has said it plans to open 12 computer labs in schools in 2021. It already set up its first such lab at District Council School in Donje, Haveli Tehsil, in the outskirts of Pune.

Each such lab will get 10 laptops and desktops to enable the school authorities to teach to students. The company will take up this project under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.

The schools selected to set up labs will be mainly semi-urban and rural schools, the company said. "We have decided to help schools which cannot afford to have computers. Use of computers will enhance their knowledge and introduce them to the virtual world,” Emerge360, Spokesperson Shriram Dhotre said in a statement.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Schools
Education
India
US

What's Brewing

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

 