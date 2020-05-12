US CDC pledges $3.6 million to support COVID-19 response in India

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pledged $ 3.6 million assistance to India to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will support activities related to prevention, preparedness and response to COVID-19 in India, the American Embassy in New Delhi said.

The initial tranche of funding will seek to further strengthen and support the efforts of the Government of India to increase laboratory capacity for the SARS-COV-2 testing, including molecular diagnostics and serology. The funds will also be used to support the development of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) centers of excellence that can improve the ability of hospital networks to detect COVID-19 and strengthen local health systems through enhanced surveillance and monitoring systems.

The US Embassy in New Delhi stated that the CDC would work with local partners to assist in the development of a strong public health workforce to support India’s capacity to respond not only to the COVID-19 pandemic, but to future threats as well. “The scope of support will include planning for health emergency operations centers to further strengthen public health emergency management capacities. In addition, the CDC India program will provide technical assistance for the Government of India’s ongoing crisis emergency and risk communication efforts,” it said.

The CDC’s India Office has been collaborating with sub-national and national government institutes to support the COVID-19 response in India since January. “Collaboration efforts are focused on lab strengthening, infection prevention and control, health workforce development, emergency management, risk communication, and community engagement,” said the US Embassy in New Delhi.