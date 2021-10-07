US, India line up series of bilateral engagements

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with President Joe Biden in White House last month, India and the United States have now lined up a series of bilateral engagements to keep up the momentum and set the stage for a big-ticket visit from Washington D.C. to New Delhi.

New Delhi is expecting either Biden or his Indian-American Vice-President Kamala Harris to visit India within the next few months. The two sides have already started preparing for the visit and working on the deliverables.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar will soon visit Washington D.C. to co-chair a meeting of the Defence Policy Group with his counterpart in the US, sources said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Washington D.C. soon for a meeting of India-US Economic and Financial Partnership dialogue, which she will co-chair with Janet Yellen, her counterpart in the Biden Administration. The two sides will soon have a meeting of the Trade Policy Forum, which has not been convened since 2017.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the US for a meeting with his counterpart Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, later this year. Singh and Austin will join External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart American Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the India-US 2+2 dialogue in Washington D.C, sources said.

