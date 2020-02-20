US President Donald Trump remains excited for grand reception in India

United States President, Donald Trump, appeared to have remained excited about the prospect of “seven million people” welcoming him and his wife, Melania Trump, on their arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday, even as no big-ticket deal is likely to be inked during his maiden visit to India.

New Delhi, however, sought to lower his expectation about the size of the crowd, with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla saying that “thousands of ordinary citizens” as well as “artistes” would showcase performing arts from different States and Union Territories of India along the road when US President and his wife would travel by car from the airport to the stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.

Trump’s appearance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a huge rally at the newly-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad is going to be the only highlight for the US President’s visit to India next week, as the much-anticipated trade deal has now been taken off the table.

Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, will first land in Ahmedabad just before noon on Monday. They will also spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal in Agra before arriving in New Delhi late on Monday.

“And (Modi) he told me we’ll have 7 (seven) million people between the airport and the event,” Trump told journalists at Joint base Andrews in Maryland, US, early on Wednesday (Indian Standard Time).