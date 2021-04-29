US says its citizens in India denied admission in hospitals, advises them to leave

After several sick among them denied admission to hospitals, the United States has advised its citizens in India that they could “take advantage of commercial transportation options” to leave the country, where the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice and the Department of State has issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory advising against all travel to India.

“Direct flights between India and the United States are being offered daily, with additional flight options available to US citizens via transfers in Paris and Frankfurt,” the American State Department pointed out.

The Level 4 Travel Advisory is the highest level issued by the American Department of State, which advised the US citizens not to travel to India or to leave the country as soon as it would be safe to do so due to the current health situation.

Also read: Global community rushes financial and medical assistance to India to combat Covid-19 surge

“Access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in Covid-19 cases,” the US State Department noted in its travel advisory. “New cases and deaths from Covid-19 have risen sharply throughout India to record levels. The Covid-19 testing infrastructure is reportedly constrained in many locations. (The) hospitals are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 related patients”.

It also noted that the US citizens were reporting that they were being denied admission to hospitals in some cities India due to a lack of space. Some states have enacted curfews and other restrictions that limit movement and the operation of non-essential businesses, it added.

The US had on April 20 last advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India, as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is raging across the country.