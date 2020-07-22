Uttar Pradesh journalist who was shot at in front of daughters passes away

Journalist Vikram Joshi who was shot at on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad town for lodging a complaint that his niece was being harassed passed away on Wednesday morning, news agency ANI reported. He was shot at in front of his two minor daughters.

Ghaziabad: Journalist Vikram Joshi passed away today. He was shot at in Vijay Nagar area on 20th July by unknown persons. Nine people have been arrested in the case so far. pic.twitter.com/GRKxogXDam — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2020

Joshi was attacked in Vijay Nagar area on 20th July by unknown persons. Nine people have been arrested in the case so far.

Joshi was intercepted by the assailants while he was on his way home on his motorbike with his two minor daughters late on Monday night near Mata Colony, according to police sources.

A video, which went viral on the social networking sites, showed the scribe's daughter crying and seeking the help of passers-by to take their injured father to the hospital.