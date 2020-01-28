Uttar Pradesh woman raped on pretext of marriage

A man has been booked here for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her, the police said on Tuesday.

Both belong to the same village in this district and are employees of a private company based in Dehradun, the police said.

A case in this connection was registered on Tuesday against Ashutosh Kumar, who has gone absconding, they said.

According to the woman's complaint, Kumar established physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage. When she asked him to marry her, he refused, it said.